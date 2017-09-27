'Totally in for Tybee' fundraiser being held Wednesday at 2 locations

It's time to open your wallets for a good cause.

"Totally in for Tybee" is happening Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Tubby's Tank House on Thunderbolt and at Molly McGuire’s on Wilmington Island.

Both businesses will donate a portion of all sales on Wednesday to the United Way of the Coastal Empire to assist Hurricane Irma victims on Tybee. Then, 100-percent of the donations will be distributed by the United Way to those Tybee residents in need.

Tybee took a hard hit from Irma. Flooding was worse for some residents than it was during Hurricane Matthew last October.

Volunteers have been working diligently on the island trying to help get things back to normal. Aside from damaged homes and businesses, the beachfront is also in need of some renovation work. Sand dunes were scheduled to be repaired this year after Matthew took some of them out last year. Now, Irma has caused even more erosion along Tybee's shoreline.

Totally in for Tybee is only scheduled for Wednesday (9/27) at Tubby's Tank House (2909 River Dr, Thunderbolt, GA 31404) from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and at Molly McGuire's (216 Johnny Mercer Blvd #1, Savannah, GA 31410) from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

If you have been affected by Irma and are in need of help, please call the United Way 2-1-1 to find out how to apply for assistance.

