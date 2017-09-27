Crash involving dump truck, power lines reported on Little McCal - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Crash involving dump truck, power lines reported on Little McCall Road in Guyton

(Source: WTOC/Pixabay) (Source: WTOC/Pixabay)
GUYTON, GA (WTOC) -

WTOC has received reports of a wreck involving a dump truck that crashed into power lines Wednesday morning on Little McCall Road in Guyton.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area at this time.

WTOC's Traffic Tracker is headed there now to find out more and provide updates. Stay with us for the latest.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly