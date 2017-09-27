2 different wrecks being reported on Truman Pkwy between Whitefi - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

2 different wrecks being reported on Truman Pkwy between Whitefield, White Buff exits

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Two wrecks have been reported on Truman Parkway Wednesday morning.

Reports say one wreck happened northbound between the Whitefield and White Bluff exits. The other crash was reported on the overpass to the Vernon River. Injuries have been reported in both wrecks.

Drivers should choose an alternate route right now to avoid delays.

WTOC is working to find out more. Stay with us for updates.

