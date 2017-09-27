Charging hoverboard believed to have caused Burton house fire

A smoke detector is to thank for alerting a Burton family to a fire in their home Tuesday night.

Burton Fire District officials say the alert made it possible for the family of three to safely escape while also allowing for an early notification to the fire department, which helped limit the damages.

The fire happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Mroz Road in Burton. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the side of a single-story home where the family, an adult and two children, were safely outside.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire. The home suffered smoke and heat damage throughout, but the fire damages were limited to a bedroom. Officials say they believe the fire started by a Hoverboard that was recharging.

The MCAS Beaufort Fire Department also responded and assisted the Burton Fire District.

