Most Wanted: 9/27/17

U.S. Marshals are asking for your help finding Daunte Pierre Simpson—who also goes by the nickname “Peazy”. He is wanted for sale of a controlled substance. Simpson is 33, 5’5”, and 150 pounds.

He has a long criminal history that includes possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, bribery, and tampering with evidence.





Kelly Camp is wanted on a Superior Court has pickup order. She is 27, 5’9”, approximately 180 pounds., with shoulder-length brown hair. Camp has been arrested before on charges of possession of methamphetamine and shoplifting.

And Metro police are searching for Felicia Nicole Pointer, who is also known as Erica. She is wanted for aggravated battery. Pointer is 33, 5’5”, and 195 pounds. She has a history of battery, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.

If you know the whereabouts of these fugitives or have information about any crime, you can call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. You don't have to leave your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.