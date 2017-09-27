Alexandra O'Neil: First Alert Traffic Reporter

Alexandra O'Neil comes to WTOC from Buffalo, NY where she was most recently one of the Buffalo Bills in-house reporters.



Alexandra has spent her entire TV career covering sports.

Prior to the Bills, she spent two years as the Weekend Sports Anchor for WTOC's Raycom sister station WTVM in Columbus, Georgia.



Her first on-air job was with the New England Patriots hosting segments that aired on Comcast Sports Network. While working with the Bills, Alexandra earned her Master's Degree in Communication and Information Management.

When Alexandra isn't working she loves to spend time with her family and husband, Jason. They love to work out, eat, and watch NFL on Sundays!

You can catch Alexandra on The News at Daybreak Monday through Friday 5 AM-8 AM and 8 AM-9 AM on Bounce!

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.