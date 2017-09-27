Metro police seek help identifying Subway armed robbery suspect

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who robbed the Subway on Broughton Street on Sept. 23.

Officials say the unidentified man entered Subway at about 6 p.m., displayed a gun and demanded cash. After receiving cash, the man ran away from business.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic or biracial man who is about 6-feet tall. He was wearing blue and white shorts and a long sleeve black shirt with a blue shirt underneath. He was possibly traveling in a black Toyota Camry with dark tinted windows and a Florida tag.

Police say this same man is possibly linked to a separate armed robbery at Firehouse Subs on Victory Drive, that also occurred on Sept. 23.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity can call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to detectives at (912) 525-3124.

Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

