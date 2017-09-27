Jacksonville Jaguars game to air on WTOC Sunday at 1 p.m.

WTOC will carry the Jacksonville Jaguars game versus the New York Jets this Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Atlanta Falcons game scheduled for the same time will not be broadcast on WTOC.

The reason we are not carrying the Falcons is due to NFL Broadcast Policy. Since Savannah is a secondary market for the Jaguars, the NFL requires its broadcast partners to distribute all Jaguar road games to the home and secondary market.

Since the Jags are playing in New York this coming Sunday, the NFL requires us to assign WTOC this game.

