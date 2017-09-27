Emergency response leaders meet in Liberty County

City and county crews across Coastal Georgia responded before, during, and after Irma to keep people safe to get life back to normal.

Many of them must now figure up how much that work costs and how much damage they suffered so they can ask the federal government for help. Communities got some tips Wednesday during a meeting on how to get back what they lost and what they spent.

Paperwork may sound like the least important thing when it comes to Hurricane Irma, but for cities and counties across our area, it's key to surviving. Local emergency response leaders from across Southeast Georgia gathered in Liberty County to hear what they must to do qualify for state and federal help with the damage of Irma. Representatives from GEMA and FEMA talked about requirements communities must meet to qualify for assistance in fixing bridges, roads, and other public property. It includes damage photos, GPS coordinates, and other information they'll use to determine the amount of damage and how much FEMA will help.

"Yeah, the challenge is you have to rush in and you want to be in a hurry, and you still have to do that, but it is a methodical type thing. You've got to know what to do and what to document," said Joey Brown, County Manager.

Whatever cities or counties can recoup is money they don't have to generate by raising taxes. Advisors laid out the timetable communities have to claim storm damage and how long they have to ask for help.

Brown and others say the last thing they want to do is pass along the un-reimbursed costs to their taxpayers.

