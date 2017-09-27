Community leaders talk future of Liberty Campus during consolidation

Leaders from Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State have had a political storm to navigate this year as the schools merge.

The uncertainty of what would happen had some people worried what would happen to Armstrong's satellite campus in Hinesville. WTOC was there Wednesday as the universities dropped some good news about growth for the small campus.

Plenty of people in Hinesville worried their Liberty Campus would be lost in the shuffle with the consolidation of Armstrong State and Georgia Southern. Georgia Southern's president assured them it will be just the opposite. Dr. Jaimie Hebert told the audience at a Liberty County chamber breakfast that Liberty Campus will be an integral part of combining the Statesboro and Savannah universities. In addition to many core classes offered now, they'll add programs in forensic science, cybersecurity, and social work in response to interests in the military community.

"We really feel, as we expand opportunities, curriculum opportunities, within our Liberty Campus, that we're going to have more and more students," said President Hebert.

Community leaders could not be happier.

"To hear them talk about expanding the programs is music to my ears. The community is growing and we need to have a viable four-year university here," said Donald Lovette, County Commission Chair.

Armstrong's interim president and others from Liberty Campus also noted the local enrollment keeps rising even as word spread of the consolidation.

President Hebert says he's looking forward to seeing Liberty Campus grow for years to come.

