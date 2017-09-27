Hometown Heroes help Richmond Hill restaurant recover

There were several examples of neighbors coming together to help each other after Hurricane Irma.

One in Richmond Hill helped get a popular local eatery open again quickly after the storm.

The slogan for the restaurant is 'Good Food, Good Fun.' They might have to make room on the sign for 'Good Friends.'

"It didn't surprise us. I guess it amazed us more how the community came out and helped us," said Butch Broome, Owner, Fish Tales Restaurant.

Fish Tales was hit harder than most by Irma. The seafood restaurant at the McCallister Marina took in three feet of water from the storm surge and spent the horse after the Monday storm planning a painstaking comeback.

"Tuesday morning about 9:00 or 10:00, people just started showing up, and the next thing I know, we go to 40 to 50 people here wanting to help," Butch said.

The popular spot, owned by Butch and Sherri Broome, got a lot of help - a community effort that got Fish Tales open again within a few days.

"I can't say enough about how heartfelt it was to see all those people show up," said Sherri Broome, Owner, Fish Tales Restaurant.

A lot of them were friends, a lot of them were neighbors, a lot of them we didn't even know. They just showed up," Butch said.

"Some of them even brought their own cleaning supplies and pitched in and helped, and they didn't just help for an hour, they stayed all day," said Sherri.

While the Broome's recently threw a party to show their appreciation for the work, they are not done expressing their gratitude to the large group of WTOC Hometown Heroes who helped them through the storm.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you. I can't say thank you enough for all the people who came out and helped. because we couldn't have done it without their help," said Butch.

"I can't thank them enough. I don't know if there's anything I can do to repay them but to thank them and just let everyone know what a great community we live in," said Sherri.

"That's the way our community is. Richmond Hill is just a great place," Butch said.

Fish Tales would have been back up and running even earlier after the storm because the work was done, but the Broome's had to wait to be inspected by the Health Department before reopening.

