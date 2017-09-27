Appreciation lunch held for Pooler first responders

The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire and the Savannah Quarters Community invited the members of the Pooler Police Department, Pooler Fire, and EMTs to a First Responders Association Appreciation Luncheon at Savannah Quarters on Wednesday.

It was a way to say thank you for keeping the community safe, but also an opportunity for the public to meet with and get to know emergency workers. The third annual luncheon was a fundraiser for the Pooler Police and Fire Association funds.

"I was always taught when I was a child that if you had an emergency, you called 911, and we still call 911. I had to do it about a year ago. I called 911 at 6 o'clock in the morning and if I had not made that call, I don't think my wife would be here, so that's a real personal appreciation for what these men and women do," said appreciation luncheon organizer, Pete Chaison.

The 200 Club was also one of the beneficiaries of the luncheon.

