Local businessman pushing to keep Thunderbolt Library open

Tuesday night, we reported that the Live Oak Public Library Board voted to close the Thunderbolt Library for good. Now, there's a new push to keep it open.

The library is in desperate need of repair, from bathroom renovations to a new roof. Local businessman, O.C. Welch, is offering to pay for those repairs himself in order to keep it open.

"That's a step backwards in time. That's a step backwards in education. What they should be doing, instead of closing it, they should be grateful that people are actually using it and they should be making necessary steps to improve the place," said Welch.

Turns out, the property is already owned by Thunderbolt, but the library system has been doing routine maintenance over the years. The board decided Tuesday night to move books and personnel to the Islands Library.

We hope to hear from them this week about Welch's offer.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.