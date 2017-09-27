Rep. Carl Gilliard hosts 'GA Dream Program' workshops in Chatham County

State Representative Carl Gilliard hosted two workshops in Chatham County to help future homeowners keep their dreams alive.

The Georgia Dream Program provides low-interest rates and down payment assistance. Rep. Gilliard was present to help attendees get registered. The homeownership program provides $15,000 in down payment assistance to approved applicants.

"I want those that are looking to purchase a home."

"Never heard about the program. Maybe they're not ready to purchase a home right now, but they need to be aware, so whether they purchase this a year or two years from now, they know that the program exists," said Cynthia Harrison, Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

If you couldn't make it there this week, there'll be another homeowner's workshop this Saturday. It will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Bull Street Library in Savannah.

