Tropical Update: Watching for weekend tropical development

The "tropics" remain active across the Atlantic Basin with two named tropical systems and an area to watch for future tropical development.

Maria has weakened to a tropical storm and Lee is still a Category Two hurricane with sustained winds of 110 MPH as of the 5 a.m. Advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Both tropical systems will move swiftly out-to-sea as they weaken and eventually become extratropical.

5 AM ADV, MARIA: Downgraded to a tropical storm and heading out to sea. pic.twitter.com/iNed8laBke — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) September 28, 2017

5 AM ADV, LEE: A Category 2 hurricane moving out-to-sea. No North American impact. https://t.co/bKawTcXnhR pic.twitter.com/4fr7GRifow — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) September 28, 2017

Much further south, an area of shower and thunderstorm activity has been flaring up for the past few days and was designated as an area to watch for tropical development in the coming days. The National Hurricane Center gives this area a 20-percent-chance of tropical development within the next 48-hours; a 40-percent-chance within the next five days.

Watching an area of storminess moving northward, out of the Caribbean, over the next few days. Development possible. pic.twitter.com/5GMJcbcGKc — WTOC Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) September 28, 2017

This storminess will be drawn northward ahead of a strong cold front this weekend.

The primary place to watch for tropical development is around the Florida Straits, Bahamas and portions of the Atlantic adjacent to Florida this weekend and early next week.

While it is too soon to forecast exactly what will come of this, if anything, and where it will go, it simply bears watching over the next few days.

We’ll keep you updated with the First Alert Forecast on TV, uploaded videos to the WTOC Weather App, and with the latest information available on WTOC’s Hurricane Center Page.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.