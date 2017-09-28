1 taken to hospital after minivan, semi collide on I-16 in Bryan County

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

A wreck involving a minivan and a semi-truck closed a portion of Interstate 16 in Bryan County overnight.

The accident happened around midnight on I-16 near mile marker 141.

Georgia State Patrol says a minivan traveling eastbound blew a tire, sending it under a semi-truck.

Troopers say the driver of the van was taken to the hospital in good condition. No other injuries were reported.

The eastbound lanes of I-16 had to be closed for several hours overnight but have since reopened.

GSP continues to investigate.

