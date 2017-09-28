John Barrow running for Ga Secretary of State

Savannah-Chatham Metro police are asking for the public’s help locating 13-year-old Brianna Williams.More >>
Former Congressman John Barrow has announced he will be running for Georgia Secretary of State.More >>
City leaders are expected to vote on the renaming of the Talmadge Bridge at Thursday’s city council meeting.More >>
Local business owners affected by Irma continue to recover through insurance and even federal assistance, all while trying to make the best of the remainder of a busy season.More >>
A wreck involving a van and a semi-truck closed a portion of Interstate 16 in Bryan County for hours overnight.More >>
