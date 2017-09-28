John Barrow running for Ga Secretary of State

Former Congressman John Barrow has announced he will be running for Georgia Secretary of State.

Barrow says too many people in Atlanta are putting partisan politics ahead of what is in the best interest of Georgia. He went on to say the state needs more good paying jobs, better schools and access to quality health care for all Georgians.

The democrat plans to also work on encouraging companies to move to Georgia instead of watching jobs go overseas.

Five others have already entered the race. The election is next year.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.