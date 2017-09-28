Metro police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Savannah-Chatham Metro police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Officials say Brianna Williams is believed to have left her home on Pennsylvania Avenue on Sept. 25 around 8 p.m.

Detectives say they are highly concerned about Brianna’s safety due to her young age. She is described as 5'6", 125 lbs., with a short Afro-style haircut. She was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with pink lettering, hot pink pants and black Jordan sneakers. She is known to frequent parks near Pennsylvania Avenue, Oglethorpe Mall, East Savannah near Mississippi Avenue, and the 1900 block of Duvall Street.

Police say this is the second time Brianna has been reported missing in a week. She was reported missing on Friday, but later returned home.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911. A confidential tip line is also open to investigators at (912) 525-3124.

Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

