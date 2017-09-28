Credit card skimmers found on gas pumps at I-95 Exit 8 station in Hardeeville

Police say credit card skimming devices have been discovered on gas pumps at the Tiger Stop Blue Water Station #9 at Interstate 95 Exit 8, which is within the city of Hardeeville.

Police recovered the devices and are working to identify suspects. They say the affected pumps have been inspected and returned to normal service. They advise those who have made recent gas purchases at this station to check their bank statements and credit reports for any suspicious activity.

This is the fourth incident this year of skimming devices being located at the Tiger Stop Blue Water Station in Hardeeville.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Hardeeville Police Department at (843) 784-2233 or (843) 784-6668. A caller’s identity can remain anonymous.

