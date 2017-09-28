Credit card skimmers found on gas pumps at I-95 Exit 8 station in Hardeeville

The Savannah Bananas are “protesting” the name of their only in-state rival.More >>
Police say credit card skimming devices have been discovered on gas pumps at the Tiger Stop Blue Water Station #9 at Interstate 95 Exit 8, which is within the city of Hardeeville, S.C.More >>
Sixty-nine counties receive benefits from Georgia's SNAP Program, reimbursing those who qualify for food stamps who lost food during Hurricane Irma.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro police are asking for the public’s help locating 13-year-old Brianna Williams.More >>
Former Congressman John Barrow has announced he will be running for Georgia Secretary of State.More >>
