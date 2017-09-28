#StopTheSizzle: The Bananas formally 'protest' the new Macon Bac - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

#StopTheSizzle: The Bananas formally 'protest' the new Macon Bacon

By Clinton Hinely, Digital
By Lora Chance, Producer
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah Bananas are “protesting” the name of their only in-state rival.

The new Coastal Plains League team will go by the name of the Macon Bacon.

The Bananas posted this video on its Facebook page:

The Savannah Bananas says there's only room for one food team in this league! The team posted this video with the caption, "Official Protest: Save the Pigs. Stop Macon Bacon. #StopTheSizzle"

Of course, it's getting tons of interaction on social media. 

The official Bacon announcement was made Wednesday at an event in Macon.

