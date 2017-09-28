StopTheSizzle: The Bananas formally 'protest' the new Macon Bacon

The Savannah Bananas are “protesting” the name of their only in-state rival.

The new Coastal Plains League team will go by the name of the Macon Bacon.

The Bananas posted this video on its Facebook page:

The Savannah Bananas says there's only room for one food team in this league! The team posted this video with the caption, "Official Protest: Save the Pigs. Stop Macon Bacon. #StopTheSizzle"

Of course, it's getting tons of interaction on social media.

The official Bacon announcement was made Wednesday at an event in Macon.

We are officially the Macon Bacon!



Yes, you read that right. #MaconBacon pic.twitter.com/0RNgaUgylx — Macon Bacon (@GoMaconBacon) September 27, 2017

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.