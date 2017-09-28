2 raccoons test positive for rabies on Wilmington Island

The Coastal Health District is sending out a warning after they say two raccoons on Wilmington Island tested positive for rabies.

In the first incident, the raccoon came in contact with a dog. The dog is current on vaccinations and received a booster vaccine.

In the second incident, a raccoon was hit by a car and an individual trying to render aid was scratched by the raccoon. The Chatham County Environmental Health office has reached out to the resident to recommend consultation with a healthcare professional.

The Chatham County Health Department Environmental Health office offers these tips to protect you and your family from rabies:

Avoid contact with animals you don’t know.

Make sure your pets receive the proper immunizations. Dogs and cats should get rabies vaccines by four months of age, followed by a booster shot one year later, and another one every year as prescribed by your veterinarian.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or by leaving pet food out at night.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick animals to health. Call animal control or a properly licensed animal rescue agency for assistance.

Teach children to never handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. “Love your own, leave other animals alone” is a good principle for children to learn.

Symptoms of rabies in animals include a change in behavior, biting, aggression, showing no fear of natural enemies (such as humans), foaming at the mouth, and paralysis.

