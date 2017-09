The Jasper County School District has announced the upcoming make-up days for Hurricane Irma.

The days are:

November 11

November 18

December 9

Elementary will be in school from 7:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Middle & High will be in school from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

