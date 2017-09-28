Savannah City Council votes to change Rio Road to 'Heroes Way' - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah City Council votes to change Rio Road to 'Heroes Way'

Savannah City Council has voted to rename Rio Road to “Heroes Way”.

Rio Road is on Savannah's southside at the southern gate to Hunter Army Airfield.

The name change proposal is to honor veterans and members of the military.

There's already a street sign unveiling planned for Friday.

