Truck full of equipment stolen from Statesboro business

A Statesboro business owner is looking for answers after someone stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment, and the truck that held it all.

The owner of Southern Scapes Nursery on Northside Drive East tells me his crew left work late Saturday and left the truck at their shop across town. The truck's bed is 16 feet long and decked out with their logo and phone number.

Inside the truck were two commercial mowers.

He says they came back to work Monday in total disbelief. The truck is so conspicuous and easily identifiable, it being stolen was the last thing on their minds.

“At the point, everybody got there and we started asking who had the truck it didn't take five minutes to realize it had been stolen,” said Brian Powell, the owner.

Anyone with information about it or the equipment is asked to contact the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office at 912.764.8888.

