Portion of Hunting Island State Park to reopen sooner than expected

Some good news after Irma!

Hunting Island State Park in Beaufort County is scheduled to reopen earlier than expected next month.

A state parks spokesperson says the North Beach will now be open by Oct. 12. The campground will remain closed, but park officials and engineers expect to have it back open by Thanksgiving at the earliest.

South Beach Road and part of North Beach Road will remain closed and a new traffic pattern will be created. South Beach will remain closed until further notice.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.