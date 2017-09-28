3 kids injured after car runs into Taco Bell in Swainsboro - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

3 kids injured after car runs into Taco Bell in Swainsboro

SWAINSBORO, GA (WTOC) -

Three kids were reportedly taken to the hospital after a car ran into a Taco Bell in Swainsboro.

An employee at the fast-food chain confirmed the incident and told WTOC that some kids were injured and taken to the hospital. WTOC later confirmed that three kids were injured. 

A WTOC crew is at the scene. Please stay with us for updates. 

