Savannah City Council votes unanimously to ask state to rename the Talmadge Bridge

Savannah City Council has voted unanimously to ask the state to rename the Talmadge Bridge to The Savannah River Bridge.

Mayor DeLoach reiterated that council needs to be on the right side of history and to approve the resolution.

Former Savannah Mayor Otis Johnson also got up to voice his support for council’s vote, saying it takes a lot of courage to stand up and do the right thing.

The bridge is currently named after Eugene Talmadge, who was a three-term governor in Georgia who publicly held racist and segregationist views. Talmadge was a Democratic politician who served two terms as the 67th Governor of Georgia from 1933 to 1937, and a third term from 1941 to 1943. He was elected to a fourth term in November 1946, but died before his inauguration.

Efforts to rename the bridge to something more inclusive have been ongoing for decades. We know that Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach's predecessor tried changing the name of the bridge, but former Mayor Edna Jackson says politics got involved once the issue reached the capitol.

Renaming the bridge came back into the spotlight after the deadly and violent protests erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia last month.

