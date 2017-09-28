Effingham County School District announces make-up days for Irma - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

EFFINGHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

Effingham County School District announcing Hurricane Irma make-up days.

Students missing four days of school earlier this month will only have to make up two. Those days are Jan. 3 and Feb. 14.

Faculty and staff, however, will be required to work May 29 and 30.

