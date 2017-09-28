Chatham Co. Sheriff's Office hosts 'Operation New Hope' open house

Operation New Hope hosted an open house for local rescue organizations.

WTOC was invited to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office to meet the dogs and the handlers Thursday afternoon.

"New Hope" gives unadoptable dogs a second chance, all while helping to rehabilitate inmates. The inmates will train the dogs and work with them before putting them back up for adoption.

"It's a great feeling. Really when they meet their new adoptive parents and all, it's bittersweet because you miss them. You're going to miss them but then you're happy because their new parents are excited that the dogs are in their life and stuff,” said Amy Sanders, with Operation New Hope.

The goal of Thursday's open house was to expand the program and bring in more rescue organizations.

Currently, there are 14 dogs in the program.

