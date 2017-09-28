Arrest made in Glynn County hit and run

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an 18-year-old Brunswick woman.

Georgia State Patrol, in a collaborative effort with the Glynn County Police Department, have made an arrest for a hit and run on September 16th that took the life of 18-year-old Tashara Culbreath.

51-year-old Michigan resident Jeffery Herrington was arrested on Thursday for the hit and run. Herrington has since been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, a crime which is considered a felony.

The hit and run remains under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol. Herrington's arrest comes shortly after the Glynn County Police Department offered a $2,500 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of any person(s) who could be responsible for the death of 18-year-old Tashara Culbreath.

The arrest is the result of joint effort between the Georgia State Patrol, Glynn County Sheriff's Office, and the Glynn County Police Department. The investigation remains under investigation by GSP.

If you have any information you feel could assist this investigation, please contact the Georgia State Patrol Post #23 at 912-262-2380.

