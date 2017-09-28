Georgia Power Honors Local Sports Standouts

Savannah Sports Council Host Georgia Power Awards Luncheon
Savannah-Another great turnout today for the annual Georgia Power Sports Awards Luncheon at the Hyatt Regency. It’s a fundraiser banquet honoring local athletes and partners that have excelled at their given sport or business.
“These awards honor and recognize individuals and teams who have excelled both on and off the field in our community,” said Jonathan Sykes, event manager of the Savannah Sports Council. “Thank you to our partners and sponsors, whose support has made it possible for us to recognize these achievements in sports, which have helped keep Savannah in the spotlight.”
This year’s award recipients include:
The John F. Hodges O.A.S.I.S Award
Joe Shearouse
Event of the Year
YMCA National Gymnastics Championships
Award of Excellence
Armstrong State University
Generations Awards
SCAD Athletics – Women’s Lacrosse
SCAD Athletics- Equestrian
Savannah Christian - Baseball
Beach High School - Girl’s Basketball
Calvary Day School- Volleyball
St. Vincent’s Academy - Volleyball
St. Vincent’s Academy - Girl’s Soccer
Benedictine Military School – Football
Benedictine Military School – Boy’s Soccer
Forest City Gun Club Junior Shooting Team
(From The Savannah Sports Council)