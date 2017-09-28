Georgia Power Honors Local Sports Standouts

Savannah Sports Council Host Georgia Power Awards Luncheon

Savannah-Another great turnout today for the annual Georgia Power Sports Awards Luncheon at the Hyatt Regency. It’s a fundraiser banquet honoring local athletes and partners that have excelled at their given sport or business.

“These awards honor and recognize individuals and teams who have excelled both on and off the field in our community,” said Jonathan Sykes, event manager of the Savannah Sports Council. “Thank you to our partners and sponsors, whose support has made it possible for us to recognize these achievements in sports, which have helped keep Savannah in the spotlight.”

This year’s award recipients include:

The John F. Hodges O.A.S.I.S Award

Joe Shearouse

Event of the Year

YMCA National Gymnastics Championships

Award of Excellence

Armstrong State University

Generations Awards

SCAD Athletics – Women’s Lacrosse

SCAD Athletics- Equestrian

Savannah Christian - Baseball

Beach High School - Girl’s Basketball

Calvary Day School- Volleyball

St. Vincent’s Academy - Volleyball

St. Vincent’s Academy - Girl’s Soccer

Benedictine Military School – Football

Benedictine Military School – Boy’s Soccer

Forest City Gun Club Junior Shooting Team

(From The Savannah Sports Council)