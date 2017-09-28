Traffic violation leads to credit card skimming arrest in Yemassee

Yemassee Police arrested two after a traffic stop led to much more. A search of the vehicle yielded a large, undisclosed amount of cash, multiple credit cards with various names, credit card skimmers to be used at gas pumps, and money orders of varying amounts.

Officials confirm that this is related to an earlier case that was reported on earlier on Thursday, and believe that this case could be related to multiple other skimming fraud cases along the east coast.

The two suspects that were taken into custody are 46-year-old Alberto Yordan of Hialeh, Florida and Katty Rios of Brooklyn, New York. The pair will be charged "possession of two or more cards issued to other persons" and "financial transaction history".

The Hardeeville Police Department and the FBI assisted today and will continue to assist in the investigation as it is ongoing.

