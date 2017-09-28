Yemassee officer arrests woman after noticing unrestrained child

A Yemassee Police Officer arrested a driver after she sped off following a traffic stop on Trask Parkway. The officer noticed an unrestrained child in a black Honda Accord reach up from the back seat of the car to pass something to the driving mother around 4:10 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. The officer also noticed a crack in the windshield.

The woman pulled over before any blue lights before were activated. The officer then proceeded to activate his lights and approached the vehicle near the intersection of Trask Parkway and Cotton Hale Road.

The woman got out of the car to speak with the officer, informing him that she did not have a driver's license or proof of registration with her and that her name was Alexis Smith. When the officer returned to his car to run the information, Smith returned to her vehicle and made a rapid U-turn onto Trask Parkway, racing south towards Jasper County, reaching speeds of 50 mph.

Smith stopped at a dirt driveway on Trask Parkway, where she was taken into custody without incident. Smith will be processed at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

