Elected leaders, residents meet in Beaufort over flooding concerns

For the first time ever, city, county, and state leaders working together to fix a flooding issue in Beaufort. Several homes in the Mossy Oaks neighborhood flooded during Hurricane Matthew and again during Hurricane Irma.More >>
Georgia State Patrol, in a collaborative effort with the Glynn County Police Department, have made an arrest for a hit and run on September 16th that took the life of 18-year-old Tashara Culbreath.More >>
The officer noticed an unrestrained child in a black Honda Accord reach up from the back seat of the car to pass something to the driving mother around 4:10 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. The officer also noticed a crack in the windshield.More >>
Yemassee Police arrested two after a traffic stop led to much more. A search of the vehicle yielded a large, undisclosed amount of cash, multiple credit cards with various names, credit card skimmers to be used at gas pumps, and money orders of varying amounts.More >>
Interim Glynn County Police Chief John Powell announced that the department is offering a $2,500 dollar reward on Tuesday for any information that could lead to the arrest of any person(s) who could be responsible for the death of 18-year-old Tashara Culbreath.More >>
