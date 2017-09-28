Talmadge Bridge re-name now in states hands

The resolution will now head to both the house and senate transportation committees, where it must pass, then the full house and senate, then get the signature of the Governor.More >>
The resolution will now head to both the house and senate transportation committees, where it must pass, then the full house and senate, then get the signature of the Governor.More >>
The Savannah City Council takes a step ahead of a demerger of the police department to ensure that officers will have the necessary resources once they split from Chatham County.More >>
The Savannah City Council takes a step ahead of a demerger of the police department to ensure that officers will have the necessary resources once they split from Chatham County.More >>
One person has been killed and three others injured after a car ran into a Taco Bell in Swainsboro.More >>
One person has been killed and three others injured after a car ran into a Taco Bell in Swainsboro.More >>
Memorial and "CURE" Childhood Cancer hosted an ice cream social and banner signing on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Memorial and "CURE" Childhood Cancer hosted an ice cream social and banner signing on Thursday afternoon.More >>
For the first time ever, city, county, and state leaders working together to fix a flooding issue in Beaufort. Several homes in the Mossy Oaks neighborhood flooded during Hurricane Matthew and again during Hurricane Irma.More >>
For the first time ever, city, county, and state leaders working together to fix a flooding issue in Beaufort. Several homes in the Mossy Oaks neighborhood flooded during Hurricane Matthew and again during Hurricane Irma.More >>