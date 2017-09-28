Talmadge Bridge rename now in state's hands

The driver responsible for killing one and injuring four others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell made his first court appearance Friday morning in Emanuel County.More >>
The resolution will now head to both the house and senate transportation committees, where it must pass, then the full house and senate, then get the signature of the Governor.More >>
The Burton Fire District says a driver had to be freed from a wreck at the intersection of Savannah Highway and Parris Island Gateway Friday morning.More >>
One veteran and his family will soon call the Lowcountry home. That's because the PulteGroup will be donating a brand-new home to a wounded veteran as part of their "Built to Honor" program.More >>
A crash has reportedly closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 80 at Pooler Parkway. Drivers should avoid the area at this time.More >>
