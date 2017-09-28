Memorial Hospital hosts ice cream social, recognizes childhood cancer

Memorial and "CURE" Childhood Cancer hosted an ice cream social and banner signing on Thursday afternoon.

The banner is in honor and memory of children who have battled cancer. It will eventually be hung inside the Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital of Savannah. Right now, there is an 80% survival rate. The goal is to reach 100% through research and support.

"This is a mission of our Children's Hospital here and it's really to provide pediatric specialty care to the kids in our community and in our region," says Heather Newsome, Executive Director of the Dwaine & Willet Children's Hospital of Savannah

Children, families, and friends all placing gold ducks in Memorial's main fountain to recognize childhood cancer patients.

