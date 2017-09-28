Savannah City Council plans ahead for police de-merger

The Savannah City Council takes a step ahead of a demerger of the police department to ensure that officers will have the necessary resources once they split from Chatham County.

$1 million was transferred from a reserve fund to help establish an Eastside precinct, substations and a traffic operations and forensic unit, since they will be losing the Islands Precinct.

The current police traffic unit building could also be on the market as the city looks to unload the property. Alderman Julian Miller says the city will need to look at a new and better precinct structure to better serve the city.

"Keep in mind the precinct structure that we had before served the entire county," said 4th District Alderman Julian Miller. "And there were large lapses of spaces in that coverage. We won't have that anymore. We will have some lapses in spaces, but it's not going to be the same space."

The de-merger of the police department is set for February of next year. The County, by the way, is moving forward as well. It's unveiled a new website and posted new job offers.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.