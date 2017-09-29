Tropical Update: Invest 99-L contributing to weekend rough beach conditions, rain chances

Tropical Storm Maria and Hurricane Lee continue to gradually weaken and move away from North America, approaching the much cooler waters of the north Atlantic.

The First Alert Forecast Team continues to track a tropical disturbance, known as Invest 99-L, located over the Florida Straits Friday morning. This disorganized area of shower and thunderstorm activity has a 40-percent-chance of being classified a tropical system. That 40-percent-chance also exists within the next five days.

We're continuing to track an area of storminess shifting northward from the FL Straits. Tropical formation possible. pic.twitter.com/plBw28jGsx — WTOC Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) September 29, 2017

Heading into the weekend, this storminess will continue to drift northward and may develop a closed area of low pressure. If that occurs and other qualifications are met, it would be deemed tropical or subtropical and possibly given a name.

Regardless of a name, local impacts are going to be similar; rough beach conditions, gusty breezes, risk of rain and higher tides as a strong northeasterly flow develops.

Daily high tides may produce coastal flooding Saturday and Sunday.

These impacts are being caused by both this area of lower pressure and high pressure building in behind a cold front.

Conditions will begin to improve Monday.

