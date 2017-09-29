Volunteers to write notes of love on new home dedicated to wounded veteran

Notes of Love on one of PulteGroup's homes dedicated to a wounded veteran. (Source: PulteGroup)

One veteran and his family will soon call the Lowcountry home.

That's because the PulteGroup will be donating a brand-new home to a wounded veteran as part of their "Built to Honor" program.

Launched in 2013, PulteGroup operations across the nation have banded together with generous suppliers and contractors to support this effort, having built 30 new homes for deserving wounded veterans.

One of the newest homes is currently under construction in the Seagrass Station community of Bluffton.

The family is expected to move into their new home some time in November. But on Friday, Sept. 29, volunteers will gather at the home around 10 a.m. to write notes of love and encouragement on the walls and in the frame of the house.

Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Clark Johnson is the recipient of this new home, and will relocate his family, including his wife, children and grandchildren, to Bluffton, South Carolina, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, once the home is completed.

Johnson served 16 years active duty. He suffered serious head and neck injuries from an explosive while deployed in Iraq in February 2006.

To find our more about the PulteGroup's Built to Honor program, click here.

