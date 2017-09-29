Driver injured in morning crash on Parris Island Gateway in Beau - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Driver injured in morning crash on Parris Island Gateway in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT CO., SC (WTOC) -

The Burton Fire District says a driver had to be freed from a wreck at the intersection of Savannah Highway and Parris Island Gateway Friday morning.

Officials say just before 7 a.m., Burton Fire District crews responded to a two-vehicle accident between a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck. The driver of the passenger vehicle was trapped inside.

Burton firefighters were able to free the driver using the Jaws of Life and the driver was transported to the hospital. The driver of the pickup truck was not transported.

The intersection of Parris Island Gateway and Savannah Highway was blocked for approximately an hour due to leaking fluids from the vehicles, according to BFD. The intersection has since reopened.

SCDOT was also called out to assist with fluid clean-up.

The crash is under investigation.

