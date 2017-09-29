Driver injured in morning crash on Parris Island Gateway in Beaufort County

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Stuck in traffic? Check out real-time FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

Stuck in traffic? Check out real-time FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

The Burton Fire District says a driver had to be freed from a wreck at the intersection of Savannah Highway and Parris Island Gateway Friday morning.

Officials say just before 7 a.m., Burton Fire District crews responded to a two-vehicle accident between a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck. The driver of the passenger vehicle was trapped inside.

Burton firefighters were able to free the driver using the Jaws of Life and the driver was transported to the hospital. The driver of the pickup truck was not transported.

The intersection of Parris Island Gateway and Savannah Highway was blocked for approximately an hour due to leaking fluids from the vehicles, according to BFD. The intersection has since reopened.

Accident Hwy 21 at Hwy 128 (Savannah Hwy) in Port Royal is now clear. All lanes are open. https://t.co/fSMIO1Tfgf — BCSO Emergency Mgmt (@BCSOTraffic) September 29, 2017

SCDOT was also called out to assist with fluid clean-up.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.