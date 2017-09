A crash has reportedly closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 80 at Pooler Parkway Friday morning.

Injuries have been reported with this crash. Drivers should avoid the area at this time.

Eastbound Hwy 80 at Pooler Pkwy is shut down due to an accident with injuries. — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) September 29, 2017

Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.