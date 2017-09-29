GA Attorney General announces creation of Statewide Opioid Task Force

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced Friday the creation of the Statewide Opioid Task Force.

The goal of the task force is to provide a set communication path between public, private and non-profit sectors in the fight against opioid abuse.

“Last year, 982 people in the state of Georgia died from an opioid-related drug overdose,” Attorney General Carr said in a release.

