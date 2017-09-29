Law enforcement investigating shooting incident on Ramsey Road in Burton

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident on Ramsey Road in Burton, SC.

When deputies responded to the scene around 11:45 a.m. and located two adult males with gunshot wounds. One male was shot in the leg and the other in the back.

Both were transported to the hospital.

At this time, descriptions of subjects have not been obtained and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear, according to the sheriff’s office.

