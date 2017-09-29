SCMPD investigating shooting incident after victim arrives at ho - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SCMPD investigating shooting incident after victim arrives at hospital

(Source: Raycom Media Stock Image) (Source: Raycom Media Stock Image)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim arrived at the hospital.

According to police, a person arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The incident possibly occurred in the Liberty Parkway and Ogeechee Road area. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly