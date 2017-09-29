SCMPD asking for help finding missing 70-year-old woman - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SCMPD asking for help finding missing 70-year-old woman

(Source: SCMPD Twitter) (Source: SCMPD Twitter)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 70-year-old woman.

Police say Patricia James has Alzeheimer's and was last seen today at 11:15 a.m. near Olympia Cafe on River Street.

She is wearing cutoff shorts and white shoes.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly