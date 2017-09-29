SCMPD asking for help finding missing 70-year-old woman

Authorities have captured a man they say shot and killed a Polk County Deputy, Friday. The deputy was killed while investigating a stolen vehicle in Polk County on Friday.More >>
Authorities have captured a man they say shot and killed a Polk County Deputy, Friday. The deputy was killed while investigating a stolen vehicle in Polk County on Friday.More >>
Yemassee Police arrested two after a traffic stop led to much more. A search of the vehicle yielded a large, undisclosed amount of cash, multiple credit cards with various names, credit card skimmers to be used at gas pumps, and money orders of varying amounts.More >>
Yemassee Police arrested two after a traffic stop led to much more. A search of the vehicle yielded a large, undisclosed amount of cash, multiple credit cards with various names, credit card skimmers to be used at gas pumps, and money orders of varying amounts.More >>
A local family is reflecting back to Hurricane Irma and sharing their evacuation story. One woman explains how the experience of getting her mother, with Alzheimer's, out of town has led her to help find a cure for the disease.More >>
A local family is reflecting back to Hurricane Irma and sharing their evacuation story. One woman explains how the experience of getting her mother, with Alzheimer's, out of town has led her to help find a cure for the disease.More >>
Thunderbolt's Mayor, Beth Goette, says she is doing all she can to keep the town's only library open.More >>
Thunderbolt's Mayor, Beth Goette, says she is doing all she can to keep the town's only library open.More >>
A wreck has westbound traffic on I-16 has traffic backed up from I-516 all the way to Chatham Parkway. Traffic is moving very slowly. Avoid the area if possible.More >>
A wreck has westbound traffic on I-16 has traffic backed up from I-516 all the way to Chatham Parkway. Traffic is moving very slowly. Avoid the area if possible.More >>