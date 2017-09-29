Irma evacuation experience raising new awareness for Alzheimer's

A local family is reflecting back to Hurricane Irma and sharing their evacuation story. One woman explains how the experience of getting her mother, with Alzheimer's, out of town has led her to help find a cure for the disease.

Kelly Wall a registered nurse says it was one thing to help Alzheimer's patients but it came close to home. Her mom has been living with Alzheimer's for about 5 years. And this year they had to evacuate because of Hurricane Irma.

"A person with Alzheimer's or any other type of ailment, you want to make sure you have the simple things - number 1 enough medication," said Wall.

They hit traffic as soon as they got on I-16 from downtown - her mom thought it was a wreck.

"You can see in her face she was trying to process, storm? What storm? she had no idea where we were going and why we were going," said Wall.

Kelly was so glad she picked up her mom and evacuated.

"And thank God that I did because she got sick," said Wall.

Her mom became extremely ill and had to be admitted into a hospital in Statesboro. Fortunately, all is well and now Kelly is pushing for awareness.

"Alzheimer's kills more than breast and prostate cancer alone. It's the 6th leading cause of death and there's no cure," said Wall.

That's right. According to Alz.org, every 66 seconds someone has developed Alzheimer's disease and 1 in 3 dies.

"It's lit a fire in me that I can't put out because it's getting involved and knowing that you can make a difference," said Wall.

This year is Kelly's first time getting involved in the annual walk for Alzheimer's and she hopes to see you there!

"I'm going to be walking in honor of my mother," said Wall.

You can take the first steps to a world without Alzheimer's this Saturday in Ellis Square. The 2017 "Walk to End Alzheimer's" will include live entertainment and a bar crawl - all to raise money for Alzheimer's research.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.