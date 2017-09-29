3rd annual Charity Clays Tournament held at Forest City Gun Club

Lowcountry Annie Oakleys hosted the third annual Charity Clays Tournament at Forest City Gun Club on Friday.

The event benefited the Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital of Savannah. A special guest on hand was Lee Wilson, winner of CBS reality show "Hunted."

"We're hoping to raise a ton of money," said Lee Wilson, Winner, "Hunted." "It sounds like we're doing really, really well. But we're going to be trying to get every dollar out of every participant because children are worth everything we have."

An awards ceremony and cocktail reception is being held later on Friday evening. We'll let you know once we know how much money was raised.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.