Teen probation violation gives insight to gang culture in Chatham County

Authorities have captured a man they say shot and killed a Polk County Deputy, Friday. The deputy was killed while investigating a stolen vehicle in Polk County on Friday.More >>
Police say Patricia James has Alzeheimer's and was last seen today at 11:15 a.m. near Olympia Cafe on River Street. She is wearing cutoff shorts and white shoes.More >>
Lowcountry Annie Oakleys hosted the third annual Charity Clays Tournament at Forest City Gun Club on Friday.More >>
Racking up a half dozen more charges for an already notable rap-sheet. Probation violations, firing a weapon, par the course when it comes to the young, gang lifestyle here in Savannah.More >>
