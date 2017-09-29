End Zone: Scores for Sept. 29

(Source: WTOC)
End Zone scores: Sept. 29:
- Glynn Academy 38 vs. Wayne County 27
- Bryan County 7 vs. Benedictine 42
- Richmond Hill 31 vs. South Effingham 20
- Jenkins 35 vs. Johnson 7
- Vidalia 10 vs. Bacon County 7
- Toombs County 38 vs. Jeff Davis 14
- New Hampstead 49 vs. Long County 35
- Statesboro 27 vs. Tattnall County 6
- Lowndes 37 vs. Ware County 6
- Effingham County 37 vs. Liberty County 13
- Bradwell 27 vs. Lakeside 21
- Islands 20 vs. Southeast Bulloch 54
- Savannah Country Day 43 vs. Portal 7
- Calvary 35 vs. Claxton 0
- Savannah Christian 31 vs. McIntosh County Academy 15
- Frederica 29 vs. Pinewood 0
- Edmund Burke 0 vs. Bulloch Academy 17
- Berkeley 21 vs. Hilton Head 16
- May River 14 vs. Bluffton 24
- Colleton Prep 0 vs. Saint Andrews 49
- Hilton Head Prep 31 vs. Bethesda 61
Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.