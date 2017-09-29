End Zone: Scores for Sept. 29 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

  • Glynn Academy 38 vs. Wayne County 27
  • Bryan County 7 vs. Benedictine 42
  • Richmond Hill 31 vs. South Effingham 20
  • Jenkins 35 vs. Johnson 7
  • Vidalia 10 vs. Bacon County 7
  • Toombs County 38 vs. Jeff Davis 14
  • New Hampstead 49 vs. Long County 35
  • Statesboro 27 vs. Tattnall County 6
  • Lowndes 37 vs. Ware County 6
  • Effingham County 37 vs. Liberty County 13
  • Bradwell 27 vs. Lakeside 21
  • Islands 20 vs. Southeast Bulloch 54
  • Savannah Country Day 43 vs. Portal 7
  • Calvary 35 vs. Claxton 0
  • Savannah Christian 31 vs. McIntosh County Academy 15
  • Frederica 29 vs. Pinewood 0
  • Edmund Burke 0 vs. Bulloch Academy 17
  • Berkeley 21 vs. Hilton Head 16
  • May River 14 vs. Bluffton 24
  • Colleton Prep 0 vs. Saint Andrews 49
  • Hilton Head Prep 31 vs. Bethesda 61

